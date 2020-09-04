coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus CT News: High School football canceled for the fall due to pandemic concerns

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- There will be no high school football in Connecticut this fall due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday, saying the decision is in line with public health recommendations.

Just last week, the conference said full-contact practices -- including football -- could begin September 21.

Other lower-risk sports will be allowed to continue.

"The CIAC is obligated to provide its student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and superintendents with a clear direction on football activities that aligns with (Department of Public Health) recommendations," the CIAC wrote regarding its meeting Thursday night. "Without DPH support, the CIAC cannot move forward with a full contact season, as it would place superintendents and boards of education in the impossible position of acting against the recommendation of a state agency. As such, the CIAC Board of Control, in alignment with DPH recommendations, has determined that high risk full contact football is no longer a viable option."

The conference said it would work with athletic directors, coaches, and medical experts to provide football players with meaningful low to moderate risk fall activities.

