Connecticut tax-free week starts today with many retail items under $100 exempt from state sales tax

All this week many retail items under $100 are exempt from the state's 6.35% sales tax.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut residents can take advantage of the state's tax-free week now underway.

Some of the items include clothes, jewelry, and most importantly for this time of year, school supplies.

Connecticut's tax-free week ends one week from today on August 29.

