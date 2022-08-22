Connecticut tax-free week starts today with many retail items under $100 exempt from state sales tax

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut residents can take advantage of the state's tax-free week now underway.
All this week many retail items under $100 are exempt from the state's 6.35% sales tax.
Some of the items include clothes, jewelry, and most importantly for this time of year, school supplies.
Connecticut's tax-free week ends one week from today on August 29.
RELATED| Inflation Reduction Act savings calculator: How much you may save with tax credits, discounts
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip