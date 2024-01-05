4 construction workers hospitalized after explosion in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four construction workers were injured after a serious explosion Friday afternoon.

All four of the workers were hospitalized, and their conditions are unknown.

The crew members were working on the River Road bridge over I-287 when the explosion occurred during pressure testing of a gas line.

OSHA is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

