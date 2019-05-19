MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A construction worker fell to his death Saturday near Grand Central Terminal.
The man was working at a job at 553 Madison Avenue when he fell approximately 30 feet.
He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.
Police have not released the man's name, but confirm he was 49 years old.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Construction worker killed after falling nearly 30 feet near Grand Central Terminal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More