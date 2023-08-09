Crane worker had an emergency rescue with a broken leg in White Plains.

Man with broken leg rescued from crane in White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A construction worker had to be lowered from a crane after suffering a broken leg on Wednesday.

The scary incident happened at a construction site on 200 Hamilton Ave. in White Plains.

The construction worker was on top of a crane, several hundred feet in the air, when it appeared he injured his right leg.

It took a little more than 30 minutes for rescue crews to help get him down.

Once they lowered him to the ground, he was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

No word on what happened up on the crane that led to the injury.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

