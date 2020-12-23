Consumer Reports: Tech gifts under $50

Holiday shopping can sometimes be a struggle, especially if you're trying to stick to a tight budget. Consumer Reports has some great gift ideas for the tech lovers in your life, with price tags that would make anyone's holiday merry and bright.First up is the Amazon Fire 7 tablet."This is a great low-cost tech idea for kids. It lets you create profiles, so everyone has their own home screen and the apps they want," said Mary Beth Quirk, Consumer Report Shopping Editor.And although the display quality and processing power aren't equal to those of an iPad, the Fire tablet does offer expandable storage with its built-in microSD card reader.Next, CR says to check out the brand new 4th Generation Amazon Echo Dot."The newly redesigned Dot is in the shape of a sphere! And our testers found that this version sounds a bit better than its predecessor," Quirk said.And if you're shopping for someone who loves taking pictures, check out Kodak's Print-o-matic instant camera."It's the fastest instant camera of the ones we reviewed, delivering photos in just 38 seconds!" Quirk said.The Print-o-matic also stores your photos on an SD card, so you can print them out again, wherever and whenever you want.And if there's someone on your shopping list who could use a little peace and quiet, these wireless noise-canceling headphones from Monoprice may be just what they need."Our tests found these headphones have excellent active noise reduction and very good sound quality," Quirk said.Their noise-canceling feature can be used without even having to listen to music or videos, ensuring your loved one will have a very silent night.Consumer Reports says remember to get your online shopping done soon. With so many people shopping online this year, shipping delays are expected.