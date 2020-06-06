George Floyd

2 NYPD officers released from hospital after unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Two of the three NYPD officers injured in an unprovoked attack during an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn late Wednesday were released from the hospital.

Authorities say the third officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Dzenan Camovic, 20, slashed one of the officers in the neck and grabbed his gun, according to police.

The two other officers were injured in a shootout that followed -- all of this near Flatbush Avenue.

Camovic was shot eight times and remains in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating whether he has any ties to terror groups.
----------
