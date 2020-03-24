Coronavirus

Coronavirus Help: What to do if your event is put on hold due to COVID-19

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been widespread, not only on daily life but for special events - some that have been planned for months.

From weddings to bridal shows, now many people are scrambling and forced to make tough decisions. That includes those businesses - catering halls - that make it all happen.

So what do you do if your big day has been put on hold?

Ralph and Genny couldn't wait for their daughter Vanessa's baby shower over the weekend. But with the restrictions on large gatherings, the celebration last weekend was off.

They paid their contract in full -- more than $6,000. The catering hall's contract says if they cancel, they can only get 40 percent back. And the hall was going to give all but $1,200 back.

But Ralph says he didn't cancel - and the contract doesn't cover the what if the catering hall or anyone or anything else forces cancelation.

Dana Ullo doesn't agree either. Her engagement party, scheduled for mid-April, had to be canceled with 140 people on Staten Island next month.
Her contract is more restrictive. It says all deposits are non-refundable. It also states it's not responsible if they have to cancel for "any reason beyond it's control."

Her catering hall said they wouldn't go by the letter of the contract and would instead, work on reasonable conclusion. But after 7 On Your Side got in touch with the Vazquez's venue, it agreed to a full refund for the family.

The catering halls we spoke to urged customers to take a breath -- especially if your function is months off. Then try to work with them. That may mean postponing your event.

As for customers -- read your contract and know your refund policy. And if you charged your deposit you can put in a dispute through your credit card.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoronavirus new york citycoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new york7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19engagementbabyeventswedding
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News