Society

Coronavirus Update: NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade still on amid COVID-19 spread

Revelers march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, March 17, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, New York City doesn't plan to call off its massive March 17th St. Patrick's Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that officials would watch the virus' spread, with "all options on the table... it'll be a day-to-day thing."

The parade typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES
Here some of the latest developments:
  • More than 100 cases now reported in New York state

  • Financial markets, oil prices plunge amid coronavirus fears

  • Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak


    • The mayor of Boston announced on Monday that the city would cancel its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade out of an abundance of caution.

    "While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases," Mayor Martin Walsh said. "Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials. We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston."

    Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
    Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said "further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days."

    The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.

    Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

    What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societynew york cityst. patrick's dayparadeholiday
    Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
    COVID-19: Help, information and resources
    3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
    Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
    Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
    New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
    Show More
    Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
    Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
    Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
    NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
    Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
    More TOP STORIES News