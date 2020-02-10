These are the must-read stories of the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Suspect charged with attempted murder after NYPD officers ambushed, wounded in two attacks
A man has been charged after a chilling 12 hours in which he is accused of ambushing police officers in the Bronx, wounding two, in attacks.
92nd Academy Awards underway in Hollywood
The 92nd annual Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles!
Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again; ship to set sail Monday
Guests of Anthem of the Seas have been allowed to board, but the ship won't set sail until Monday after three days of delays.
Lunar New Year Parade in New York City
New York City's annual Lunar New Year observances culminated Sunday with a spectacular parade through Manhattan's Chinatown, featuring amazing visuals, delicious treats and mesmerizing cultural performances.
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Two U.S. soldiers were killed and six wounded in a so-called insider attack in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province late Saturday when an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire, the U.S. military said.
