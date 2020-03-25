Coronavirus News: Long Island animal shelter seeking adopters, foster families during pandemic

The shelter would like to foster or adopt as many dogs as possible in order to reduce staff at the shelter in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The shelter's adoption center is looking for fosters or adopters for medium to large mixed breed dogs. Some dogs require a single pet household, as well as some that get along with other dogs.
There are also dogs with some behavioral issues such as anxiety, guarding of food, toys or space, stranger reactivity, or some barrier reactivity and will require a very specific type of home.
If you are interested, please complete the Brookhaven Animal Shelter's online "Matchmaker" application, and a member of the animal shelter staff will be in touch with you.
Please note that all potential fosters or adopters will be required to make an appointment to visit the shelter for a "meet and greet" along with any other members and/or dogs that live in the household, as well as provide proof of home ownership or written landlord or homeowner approval.
The Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is closed to the public until April 1. For questions you can call the animal shelter at 631-451-6950, Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
