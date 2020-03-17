Coronavirus Updates: Long Island cases over 50,000 with 1,800 deaths, Pride march postponed

Nassau County is reporting 27,712 confirmed deaths with 1,109 fatalities, while Suffolk County has 24,483 cases with 693 deaths.
On Friday, Long Island Pride announced it is postponing the annual march, set to be held on June 14 at Jones Beach.
APRIL 17, 2020
Long Island Pride march postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic
The annual Long Island Pride event, about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The march was scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 14, at Jones Beach. Organizers say postponement does not mean cancellation, and they will continue to work with New York state and heath authorities to reschedule the in-person celebration when it is safe to do so.
APRIL 16, 2020
Cases rise
The death toll is over 2,500 but hospitalizations continue to fall on Long Island. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said there are still more than 2,400 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the county.
LI chefs, restaurant workers join together to help during crisis
When restaurants closed their doors last month, the impact was not only felt by diners. There's also an enormous financial impact on the industry.
A Long Island man has found a way to put some chefs back to work while helping others.
Long Island police sergeant of almost 20 years dies
A police sergeant at a small town in Long Island lost his battle to coronavirus just months before celebrating his 20th year with the department.
The quiet community of Sands Point, with just 20 police officers, has never had a line of duty death until the passing of 52-year-old Sgt. Joseph Spinosa on Wednesday due to COVID-19.
Belmont still hopes to host Belmont Stakes this year
The racetrack has decided to delay its spring and summer season which was supposed to start on April 24.
Belmont Park says it is working on a revised plan for the famed thoroughbred race which was slated for June 6.
Mom meets baby for first time
There were heartwarming moments in Suffolk County as a mother met her son for the very first time after battling coronavirus.
Yanira Soriano was released from Southside Hospital in Bay Shore Wednesday. She had COVID-19 pneumonia earlier this month, and was put on a ventilator.
APRIL 15, 2020
Free laundry for essential workers
A nonprofit on Long Island is giving back to front-line workers by giving them an unlimited amount of free laundry service. Spectrum Suds is providing the offer that includes was and fold as well as pickup and drop-off services.
Spectrum Suds wanted to show appreciation to those who are risking their lives.
Sheriff fights lawsuit
In Suffolk County, a sheriff has successfully fought a lawsuit to release 120 jail inmates because of coronavirus.
Finger-prick test approved
A company on Long Island is making huge advances in the world of testing and developed a finger-prick test that can determine COVID-19 antibody results in 15 minutes. The test by Chembio Diagnostics got FDA approval on Wednesday.
APRIL 14, 2020
More help arrives at SBUH
A group of 23 registered nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians arrived at Stony Brook University Hospital Tuesday afternoon from sister hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. They received a warm welcome from Stony Brook Medicine staff lining up with signs and cheers to say thank you to their new teammates.
The almost two dozen additional healthcare workers will help treat patients associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Masks for grocery workers
A donation of 10,000 N95 masks was made by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Suffolk County. The masks are being distributed to workers at local grocery stores.
Animal shelter donations continue
Many animal shelter doors are physically closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the animals they house are still looking for their fur-ever homes.
Some are transitioning to online and adoptions by appointment, and North Shore Animal League American on Long Island has made adjustments to its application process during this time.
Suffolk County nursing home remains COVID-19-free
Long Island nursing director Kelly Moteiro has accomplished what seems to be impossible. She has helped keep the nursing home she works at completely coronavirus-free.
Not one of the 95 residents at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport has gotten the coronavirus - thanks, in part, to Moteiro's strict staffing guidelines.
Families turn to virtual therapy for their children
Kids aren't out on the playgrounds, and they aren't inside their schools as a result of COVID-19.
Several weeks into this pandemic, some families may be settling into this new norm -- but others are reaching a crisis point and have now turned to virtual therapy.
Cases increase
Nassau County has surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths with more than 25,000 positive cases while Suffolk County had 22,000 cases and more than 600 deaths.
APRIL 13, 2020
Man shocked to be alive after recovering from COVID-19
A man from Westhampton was released from the hospital on Sunday after recovering from coronavirus. In mid-March, Josh Wortman, 45, suffered such severe coronavirus symptoms that he had to go by ambulance to Northwell Health/Peconic Bay Medical Center.
For a whole week, he was in the ICU. He lost 20 pounds and could not believe it's been three weeks and that he's finally on the other side of COVID-19.
Cases rise
There are now more than 24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County which has seen 910 deaths.
There are more than 21,000 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk County where 568 people have died.
Warning for Long Island residents
Officials are warning residents that if they ease up on social distancing too quickly, there could be a boomerang effect.
APRIL 11, 2020
Long Island doctors embrace combination drug therapy
Doctors on Long Island are using some decades-old medication with promising results in fighting the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Ryan Saadi, of Quantaira Health, partnered with Dr. Muhammad Alam and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad using the much-talked-about hydroxychloroquine combined with the antibiotic doxycycline. The combination therapy was administered to dozens of high-risk COVID-19 patients at three long term care facilities on Long Island. They say most of those patients have now fully recovered.
Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
The family members of a nurse from Long Island who recently died of the coronavirus are remembering him as a selfless, hard-working father.
Ali Guillermo, of Patchogue, came to the United States from the Philippines in 2004 to provide a better life for his family. The father of three children began working as a nurse at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.
Suffolk County Girl Scouts deliver 36,000 boxes of cookies
The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County have donated 36,000 boxes of cookies to our front line heroes fighting the battle against the coronavirus. The donations have been made to hospitals and essential businesses over the past two weeks.
The deliveries were made to more than 30 locations, including Huntington Hospital, East West Industries and Peconic Bay Medical Center.
More discharges than admissions at Nassau County hospitals for 6th day in a row
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Saturday that 275 patients who recovered from COVID-19 were released from Nassau County hosptials over the previous 24 hours. Curran said it is the sixth day in a row in which discharges outpaced admissions for coronavirus. In total, there are 2,430 people currently hospitalized, 481 of them are on ventilators.
APRIL 10, 2020
Death toll increases
On Long Island, the death toll is approaching 1,000. Nassau County is now surpassing 20,000 cases of the infection. In Suffolk County, there have now been 20,321 positive cases, currently 1,658 patients are hospitalized. Deaths have now risen to 541, up 18 from the day before.
2 New Testing Sites in Suffolk County
Two new testing sites focusing on the Hispanic community open up Friday in Brentwood and Riverhead.
APRIL 9, 2020
1st case in Suffolk County jail
Suffolk County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus inside a jail. An inmate at Correctional Facility in Riverhead tested positive.
The sheriff said the inmate started showing symptoms late Wednesday night and was given a test at an area hospital. Other inmates from the same housing area have been moved. They will be getting medical evaluations several times a day.
SUNY Upstate sends nursing staff to assist Stony Brook Hospital
A group of 22 nurses from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse are dropping everything to help serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at Stony Brook University Hospital on Long Island.
The two facilities are sister hospitals in the State University System, and during this crisis, they are now relying on each other and sharing staff.
Hispanic communities hardest hit by COVID-19
Officials in Suffolk County are trying to reach residents in the county's Hispanic communities, which are now showing to have the county's largest number of coronavirus cases.
A new "hot spot" testing site has been set up at Huntington High School in order to reach residents in Huntington Station, where 614 residents have tested positive. Two additional "hot spot" testing sites will open Friday - one in Brentwood and one in Riverhead.
Supplies needed
Nassau County is most in need of paper gowns for hospitals. Many other supplies like face shields are being made with 3D printers at businesses within the county.
APRIL 8, 2020
Med students graduate early
122 medical students from Stony Brook University graduated two months early. More than half has agreed to immediate deployment to help in the fight against COVID-19.
2 Suffolk nurses die
Two nurses have died recently in Suffolk County, where hundreds of nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.
A 63-year-old nurse at Huntington Hospital died and an ICU nurse in Brookhaven died, officials said Wednesday.
Shift in hospitalizations
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said there is a shift happening in hospitalizations. For the first time, there is a decrease in how many patients are on ventilators.
Sale of animals complaint
Nassau County legislator John Ferretti, Jr. has asked Governor Andrew Cuomo to suspend the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits by commercial pet stores in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the selling of these animals should not be considered essential.
Flags at half-staff
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran directed flags to be flown at half-staff beginning April 8 and continuing indefinitely to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic in Nassau County.
APRIL 7, 2020
PPE delivered
More than 150,000 medical masks were delivered to Suffolk County from the federal government on Tuesday night. It was the second delivery of masks this week following an urgent request from Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Hospital morgues at capacity
Eyewitness News has learned that morgues at six hospitals in Suffolk County are at 100 percent capacity or more, according to an internal document distributed by the Suffolk County Emergency Operations Center.
Suffolk County numbers
In Suffolk County, cases jumped to 15,553 cases with 64 additional deaths, bringing the total to 263 fatalities.
Nassau County numbers
Nassau County officials announced 119 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 500, while positive cases have reached 16,610 since Monday.
Rapid tests
Nassau County is looking to receive FDA and state approval to administer rapid testing.
Police coronavirus cases
There are 111 positive cases in Nassau County's police department, County Executive Laura Curran announced Tuesday. Police say a lack of testing is causing the virus to spread among officers.
Officials say the county has been losing members to medical leave as a result of the virus.
Huntington Hospital postpartum mothers, babies to be moved
Hospital officials say their labor and delivery service will still be fully functional, but new mothers will only be allowed to be accompanied by one person during labor. Moms and babies will be taken to Northwell Postpartum Center in Bay Shore via ambulance.
APRIL 6, 2020
Drive-by surprise
The husband of an ICU nurse on Long Island wanted to do something special to put a smile on his wife's face. Dawn Treanor, 51, is a nurse at Winthrop Hospital. She has been working nonstop since the coronavirus pandemic took off.
Many nights, Treanor's husband says she comes home in tears after a brutal shift. But that was not the case on Monday night. She was greeted with loved ones, friends, honking, posters and shouts of love.
Nassau County vet speaks on animal safety
A day after it was revealed that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, pet owners have questions and concerns.
Dr. Mark Verdino of North Shore Animal League America says there are precautions to take, but adds that we shouldn't be surprised by this news.
Social distancing to be enforced in Hempstead
Social distancing will now be enforced in Hempstead, Nassau County's epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak. Officials say residents have ignored social distancing recommendations, continuing to congregate in parks and downtown areas, which has aided the spread of the virus.
Nurse dies of COVID-19
A nurse at a Long Island hospital has died of the coronavirus, officials confirmed. John Abruzzo began working at Huntington Hospital in 2002, when he was hired as a security officer. He became a nurse five years later, in 2007.
APRIL 5, 2020
More PPE secured
President Trump announced 200,000 N95 masks will be delivered to Suffolk County on Monday at the request of Rep. Lee Zeldin following a delivery Sunday of 150,000 surgical masks.
Another nursing home death
A 9th resident at the Peconic Landing retirement community has died from coronavirus.
The member was a 98-year-old woman of The Shores for Skilled Nursing. She tested positive on 3/19 and passed away on 4/4 while receiving care at Peconic Landing. She had known pre-existing conditions.
APRIL 4, 2020
Nassau County cases soar
As of Saturday afternoon, Nassau County reported 13,346 positive COVID-19 cases - up 1,322 from Friday's total - and 11 new deaths for a total of 49. County Executive Laura Curran said the apex could hit Nassau County in "about a week."
APRIL 3, 2020
Hospital capacity tested with surge of cases
Hospital management across Long Island is engaged in a sort of high stakes chess game, moving people and beds as best they can in order to free up capacity.
Northwell Health is 75% to 80% capacity, with the ICU 88% full, and at North Shore University Hospital, they moved the postpartum unit across the street to its ambulatory surgery center.
The state identified five Long Island hospitals considered hot spots in terms of capacity, including NYU Winthrop Hospital, St. Francis, North Shore University Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Stony Brook.
"New York City is so much larger than Westchester and Nassau or Suffolk, so those numbers are concerning and we're watching those," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "You'll see Nassau County, 1,000 new cases. Suffolk County, 1,141 new cases. That is troubling news."
Nassau, Suffolk update numbers
The number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise on Long Island with 22,178 in the area.
Nassau County reports 12,024 cases and 138 deaths, while Suffolk County has 10,154 and 93 deaths.
"Long Island does not have as elaborate a health care system as New York City and the number of cases makes us concerned," Governor Cuomo said in his Friday briefing.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says she hopes the same decision made with the Javits Center to be a COVID center would be made for SUNY Old Westbury. "It needs to be COVID so we can get relief for our hospitals and our healthcare workers." It should be open by late next week, Curran said.
APRIL 2, 2020
COVID-19 testing sites open for pediatric patients
An urgent care center for children has opened several pediatric COVID-19 testing sites in our area.
Staff at PM Pediatrics offices in Manhasset and Selden on Long Island and North Brunswick and Pompton Plains in New Jersey are now performing coronavirus tests for children.
Death toll rises
There have been nearly 200 deaths reported on Long Island as of Thursday. 84 people have died in Suffolk County and 95 have died in Nassau County.
APRIL 1, 2020
First use of rapid test
Three Long Island locations of American Family Care are the first health care providers in the nation to provide the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
Keeping the faith
Religious groups in Nassau County spoke out during County Executive Laura Curran's press conference about alternative practice methods and keeping the faith during the coronavirus crisis.
NICE bus service adjusted
The Nassau Inter-County Express bus service is still running seven days a week, but will operate on a Saturday schedule, officials said.
LI urgent care 1st in nation to use new COVID-19 rapid test
Three Long Island locations of American Family Care are the first health care providers in the nation to provide the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
