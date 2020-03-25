Coronavirus News: 6th retirement community resident dies from COVID-19 in Suffolk County

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

GREENPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Peconic Landing, a care retirement community on Greenport, Long Island, announced the death of a sixth member Wednesday morning in connection with COVID-19.The member was an 89-year-old man who tested positive on 3/22. He passed Tuesday evening and had been receiving treatment for symptoms of COVID-19 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital since 3/23. The individual resides in the East Apartments for Independent Living. He had no known pre-existing conditions.As of late last week, there were 13 other members who reside in the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus, the retirement community said, with 10 in stable condition.A member of the retirement community's assisted living center has tested positive.There are approximately 301 assisted living residents living at the facility, and up to this point, none of the residents have been affected.All of the cases and deaths were located in the medical health center living area of the retirement facility.