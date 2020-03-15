Coronavirus Update: Dr. Fauci confident in federal government's response to coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is confident the federal government is doing everything that needs to be done to contain the novel coronavirus in an interview on ABC's "This Week."
"Right now, Jon, yes. Absolutely," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday.
