Coronavirus News: LIRR, Metro-North begin service reductions

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service reductions begin Friday for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

The LIRR will run 65% of its normal service while preserving rush hour service for those essential workers who need it.

Metro-North will be running hourly service on the Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven Lines.

The railroad will also add extra trains during peak hours for essential workers.

For more information on schedules visit: https://new.mta.info/precautions-against-coronavirus

