Coronavirus News: Group serving seniors 'Stir Fry Meals on Wheels' in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- It's a, "hello" from a distance, and a bag of hot food left on the gate.It's what Don Lee is calling Stir Fry Meals on Wheels."Homecrest is about serving seniors in need," Lee said.Usually, the seniors gather for friendship, socializing and a hot lunch.But when the city closed community centers on Monday, this lifeline for underserved Asian Americans in Brooklyn also closed."Many of them are scared as they should be," Lee said.Lee is the board chairman for Homecrest Community Services and he knows that not only are his members scared, they're isolated and at risk.But now they're at least getting that hot meal and the Chinese restaurant that caters their lunches at the center is continuing to do so now."When we got that call to the restaurant they were like, 'Thank goodness you just tossed me a lifeline, we are going to stay open as long as we can,'" Lee said.So every day, a small brigade of volunteers drop off about 200 hot meals throughout Brooklyn, food cooked at the new Bay Parkway Café."What are the reactions when you pass off the meal?" Eyewitness News asked."Oh it is so heartwarming, really heartwarming," Lee said. "Warms our hearts that we are doing the right thing."The recipients also get a fresh orange, which is great for the immune system, and a newspaper to feel connected.A few people have even baked items for Lee and the drivers, making it a win for all involved.