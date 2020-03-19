Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Connecticut delays presidential primary until June

By ABC New York
HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he has decided to move the state's April 28 presidential primary to a later date to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Democrat announced on Twitter the primary will now be held June 2, in coordination with other states and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

Connecticut is the latest state to postpone primary elections amid the global pandemic. Maryland, another state that was part of the April 28 primary, dubbed the "Acela Primary" or "I-95 Primary," also moved its primary to June 2.

The other states to postpone are Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Ohio.

Connecticut's change makes it mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to clinch the nomination before May. Merrill said in a tweet that the decision to change the date did not come lightly, but it will give local election officials more time to prepare.

"It's a recognition of the severity and nature of this crisis, and more steps may be necessary to guarantee that every Connecticut voter has an opportunity to cast their ballot," she said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsconnecticutcoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LI cases over 50,000 with 1,800 deaths, Pride march postponed
NY farm offering contactless fresh produce pickup
Amid coronavirus, how well-staffed are Tri-State Area nursing homes?
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News