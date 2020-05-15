Coronavirus News: Port Authority asks for $3 billion in federal stimulus funds

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Port Authority is asking for more bailout money as the fallout from the pandemic has been especially harsh on our local airports.Traffic at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports has been down an astonishing 97%.The Port Authority is now asking Congress for $3 billion in stimulus funds.Without it, they may not be able to afford desperately needed construction."The consequence of not being able to go forward with the modernization, the construction, with the rebuilding of our basic infrastructure at this particular moment, will be the loss of billions of dollars of construction spending," said Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director.Another massive stimulus plan could pass through the House in the coming days.