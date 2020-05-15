Coronavirus News: Port Authority asks for $3 billion in federal stimulus funds

Traffic at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports has been down an astonishing 97%.
The Port Authority is now asking Congress for $3 billion in stimulus funds.
Without it, they may not be able to afford desperately needed construction.
"The consequence of not being able to go forward with the modernization, the construction, with the rebuilding of our basic infrastructure at this particular moment, will be the loss of billions of dollars of construction spending," said Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director.
Another massive stimulus plan could pass through the House in the coming days.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address