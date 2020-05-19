Coronavirus News: Queens restaurant worker released after 53 days in hospital

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A Queens restaurant worker is now back at home after spending 53 days in the hospital.Brian Morales went from being a healthy 28-year-old to being placed on a ventilator.He had been sick at home for about two weeks with the coronavirus before he went to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital in March.Now, Morales says he's just happy to be back home."I don't know what I'll do without them. I'm really thankful and it's simply priceless," he said. "Everyone's waiting for me with a big cake at home."Morales had also undergone a tracheostomy.