Coronavirus News: 20th NYPD member dies from COVID-19

The 61-year-old traffic enforcement agent was an Army veteran who joined the NYPD 31 years ago.
More than 6,500 officers called out sick on Sunday, roughly 18% of the city's police force.
That number has steadily ticked down since Thursday, when the number of officers out sick topped 7,100.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address