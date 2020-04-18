Coronavirus News: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tours food distribution facility in Bronx

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio is touring the Kingsbridge Armory, which is being used as a temporary food distribution center during the COVID-19 crisis.TLC licensed drivers pick up meals from the facility to deliver to New Yorkers in need.Earlier this week, the mayor discussed in detail the need for food security, announcing a $170 million imitative to feed every New Yorker during the pandemic.