Coronavirus News: Pepcid being used in new coronavirus drug trial with anti-malaria drug

Researchers at Northwell Health have been enrolling patients into their study of famotidine.
That's the active ingredient in Pepcid, an over-the-counter medication commonly used to alleviate heartburn.
Since March 13, the drug has been being delivered through an IV in megadoses nine times greater than the typical over-the-counter dose to patients in the trial.
The drug is being given in combination with the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine.
Researchers say some data on safety will be available in a few weeks.
