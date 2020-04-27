Coronavirus News: Pepcid being used in new coronavirus drug trial with anti-malaria drug

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a potential new treatment for COVID-19, and it might not be what many people expect.Researchers at Northwell Health have been enrolling patients into their study of famotidine.That's the active ingredient in Pepcid, an over-the-counter medication commonly used to alleviate heartburn.Since March 13, the drug has been being delivered through an IV in megadoses nine times greater than the typical over-the-counter dose to patients in the trial.The drug is being given in combination with the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine.Researchers say some data on safety will be available in a few weeks.