California man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. -- Fifty-one-year-old Tommy Macias of California shared his regret on Facebook after going to a barbecue and testing positive for coronavirus."Because of my stupidity, I put my mom and sisters and my family's health in jeopardy. This has been a very painful experience," posted Macias.Macias died the day he went into the hospital.According to his Facebook page, Macias lived in Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.His family says Macias was a diabetic and had been careful wearing masks and social distancing for months.His niece, Danielle Lopez said, "It was absolutely shocking. I wasn't in the room when my mom got the call. I heard her cry out. I still don't want to believe it."A day before Macias was taken to hospital, he uploaded the poignant message to Facebook, begging people to wear masks in public.His family created a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.