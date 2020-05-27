coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC hires 200 resource navigators in COVID-19 battle

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said that 200 resource navigators were hired and will start next week.

The resource navigators will help make sure that people who test positive for COVID-19 are well cared for at home and have access to food, medicine, and are properly isolated.

Mayor de Blasio said all of those services are free. There are also 1,200 hotel rooms to help isolate people who cannot isolate at home.

The resource navigators will be made up of 200 staff members from community-based organizations and institutions:

- BronxWorks
- Chinese-American Planning Council
- City University of New York
- JCC of Staten Island
- Riseboro Community Partnership
- Met Council
- Sunnyside Community Services
- Catholic Charities
- SCO Family of Services
- Consortium for Worker Education
- Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation
- Make the Road New York
- Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation
- SoBRO
- Urban Upbound

Doctors and providers citywide can email CommCareCP@nychhc.org if they need assistance with getting a patient a hotel room to use for isolation.

For those without a doctor, any symptomatic New Yorker can call 844-692-4692 and ask for the COVID Hotel Program.

