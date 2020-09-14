Coronavirus Live Updates: Pfizer says they should know if vaccine works next month

"In our best case, we have quite a good chance, more than 60%, that we will know if the product works or not by the end of October," said Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO. "But of course, that doesn't mean that it works. It means that we will know if it works."
The New York City-based drug maker has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine, so they're ready to go upon FDA approval.
Meanwhile, New York state's infection rate continues to remain low, making it the 37th straight day that the rate has remained below one percent.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Positive tests prompt all-remote learning in several NJ schools
A school district and an elementary school in New Jersey are switching to all-remote learning after positive COVID-19 test results. All students attending Griebling Elementary School in Howell will be remote for the next three days as county health officials work on contact tracing. And Frankford Township School District is switching to remote learning for two days after a student tested positive.
Trump officials changed CDC reports, ABC News confirms
Politically appointed members of the Department of Health and Human Services' communications teams were allowed to review, change and delay reports authored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a bombshell report published by Politico late Friday.
The Politico report said that the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, a public report compiled by scientists that's served as the key communication avenue between the CDC and health care providers, researchers, journalists and the public since the 1980s, has been tinkered with when CDC findings didn't align with President Donald Trump's public statements about coronavirus.
Israel clamps down again to fight COVID-19 surge
Israel will reinstate a strict new countrywide lockdown this week amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement in a televised speech Sunday.
Beginning Friday, the eve of the Jewish New Year, schools, restaurants, malls and hotels among other businesses will shut down and restrictions on movement will be imposed. The lockdown is expected to last at least three weeks, when measures may be eased depending on morbidity.
Israel has seen a spike in cases over recent weeks that more tempered measures failed to bring down. It now has one of the world's worst outbreaks, adjusted for population.
Two-third of Americans distrust Trump's COVID-19 response; say he acted too slowly to quell pandemic: POLL
A new poll released Sunday puts President Donald Trump's approval rating for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at 35%,
Roughly two-thirds of the nation think the president acted too slowly and distrust what he has said about the coronavirus, the new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds.
Coronavirus America, six months in: Disarray, dismay, disconnect
On Friday, March 13, 2020, a COVID curtain descended upon the United States. Now we are half a year into it - accustomed in some ways, resistant in others, grieving at what is gone, wondering with great trepidation what will be.
Teachers union push for reopening delay
There's renewed concern from the United Federation of Teachers about the reopening of New York City schools after several staff members test positive for COVID.
Spike in cases at the University of Albany
The University of Albany is watching a concerning spike in cases that could lead to shutting down in-person classes. There have been 40 positives cases among SUNY Albany students since the semester started. The school says it is working with the county health department to isolate and quarantine impacted students. Health officials say if the outbreak is not brought under control, the school will have to cancel all in-person activities.
COVID-positive student goes to school in CT
A school district in Connecticut is dealing with a potential COVID-19 nightmare after a student with the virus went to school. The child in Meriden was tested but didn't have the results before going to class, and he turned out to be positive. School officials say the parents broke the district's rules, and now, the student's entire class must quarantine for 14 days.
Breakout star of 'Jagged Little Pill' gets creative during Broadway shutdown
This week marks a full six months since theaters went dark. It's unprecedented, and those who make their living on Broadway have had to get creative to stay busy. For Lauren Patten, the breakout star of "Jagged Little Pill," her show had to go dark at the moment she was finally making her mark after years of learning her craft. While she hopes to go back on stage next year as "Jo," right now she is no longer hearing the sound of applause every night.
