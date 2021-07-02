At least 4 injured when Dept. of Correction bus crashes into scaffold in Brooklyn

FDNY members are operating on scene of a Corrections bus into a scaffold across from 320 Jay Street in Brooklyn. There are currently four minor injuries to civilians reported. pic.twitter.com/CeZIgPon4Y — FDNY (@FDNY) July 1, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10851493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett has the latest on the charges handed down to the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- At least four people were injured when a Department of Correction bus crashed into a scaffold in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Thursday evening across from 320 Jay Street.The FDNY responded to the scene and said four civilians were injured.The details surrounding the crash were not yet known.Few other details were released.----------