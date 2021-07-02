At least 4 injured when Dept. of Correction bus crashes into scaffold in Brooklyn

The incident was reported Thursday evening across from 320 Jay Street.
The FDNY responded to the scene and said four civilians were injured.
FDNY members are operating on scene of a Corrections bus into a scaffold across from 320 Jay Street in Brooklyn. There are currently four minor injuries to civilians reported. pic.twitter.com/CeZIgPon4Y— FDNY (@FDNY) July 1, 2021
The details surrounding the crash were not yet known.
Few other details were released.
