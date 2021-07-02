At least 4 injured when Dept. of Correction bus crashes into scaffold in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- At least four people were injured when a Department of Correction bus crashed into a scaffold in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Thursday evening across from 320 Jay Street.


The FDNY responded to the scene and said four civilians were injured.



The details surrounding the crash were not yet known.

Few other details were released.

