Costco to require membership at its gas stations, but legality questioned

104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Costco is adding restrictions to who can buy their gas, though there are questions about its legality.Starting July 5, a Costco membership card will be required to buy gasoline at the stations run by the retailer.Gas at Costco stations is typically less expensive than elsewhere.The price for a gallon of regular gas at Coscto in New Jersey Tuesday was $4.83, about 20 cents less than the state average for unleaded.New Jersey, however, has previously said restricting gas sales violates state law, and Costco and other warehouse clubs scrapped a similar plan in 2004 as a result.The state Division of Consumer Affairs, an agency overseen by the Office of the Attorney General, has not yet commented.----------