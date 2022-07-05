Costco begins limiting gas sales to members only in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12013118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Starting Tuesday, only Costco members will be able to fill up at Costco gas stations.The change includes stations across New Jersey.Starting July 5, a Costco membership card will be required to buy gasoline at the stations run by the retailer.Gas at Costco stations is typically less expensive than elsewhere.The price for a gallon of regular gas at Coscto in New Jersey Tuesday was $4.55, about 25 cents less than the state average for unleaded.New Jersey, however, has previously said restricting gas sales violates state law, and Costco and other warehouse clubs scrapped a similar plan in 2004 as a result.But officials recently determined limiting sales to members only does not violate state consumer protection laws.----------