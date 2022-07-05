Business

Costco begins limiting gas sales to members only in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Starting Tuesday, only Costco members will be able to fill up at Costco gas stations.

The change includes stations across New Jersey.

Starting July 5, a Costco membership card will be required to buy gasoline at the stations run by the retailer.
Gas at Costco stations is typically less expensive than elsewhere.

The price for a gallon of regular gas at Coscto in New Jersey Tuesday was $4.55, about 25 cents less than the state average for unleaded.



New Jersey, however, has previously said restricting gas sales violates state law, and Costco and other warehouse clubs scrapped a similar plan in 2004 as a result.

But officials recently determined limiting sales to members only does not violate state consumer protection laws.

