Couple discovers pants-less burglar prowling around Queens home while away on vacation

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A family from Queens was on vacation when they caught an intruder breaking into their home -- without pants and with a sheet over his head.Marie and Andy Katsihtis were in Florida last week when they checked the live feed from their Nest cameras back home in Bayside.Marie thought something was weird when she realized the camera in their living room was obstructed.So they checked the history and what they saw horrified them: a man with a sheet over his head, a mask on his face and wearing no pants prowling around their home before using the sheet to disable the camera."And then from that point on, we don't know where he went inside the house," Andy said."It was almost like a scene from 'The Ring' where you're approaching out of the water, it was really surreal to me and unreal," Marie said.The couple is still unsure how the burglar got in, but their best guess is that he came in through a door in a fence that was unlocked at the time.He went right for the basement window while armed with some kind of power tool or drill and managed to remove the window from the frame and shimmy inside.When he was done in the house, he came out the same way but made sure to replace everything that was on the window sill. He put the window back in the frame and left no trace he had been there.The couple can't figure out what he was doing in there. Nothing is missing from their home."No one's ever seen this before," Andy said. "Every cop that we talked to has said 'I've never seen anything like this,' someone doesn't take anything, puts everything back in place, locks the window before he leaves."Detectives processed the house for prints and DNA and are actively investigating.Although there was no property damage and nothing is missing, it's far from the crime of the century, but that's made it even worse for Andy and Marie.After all, something was stolen -- their security in their very own home.