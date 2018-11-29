Family fighting to bring remains home after New York couple found dead in Mexico Airbnb

A vacation to Mexico ended tragically for a New York couple and now their family is struggling to have their remains returned home.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
A faulty heater is being blamed after Ed Winders and his partner Barbara Moller were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in their Airbnb two weeks ago in Mexico's Central Highlands.

Winders' children are now dealing with language barriers and red tape as they try to bring their bodies home to Albany.

Police in Mexico are holding the couple's bodies while they continue to investigate.

"It's hard to make sense of something, you know we all pass at some point in time, but it just seems so out there and wrong," Eric Winders said.

In the meantime, people are donating to an online fundraiser to help with memorial and transportation costs.

