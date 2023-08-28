Authorities say a couple was visiting a 33-year-old woman when the suspect approached them and may have inappropriately touched one of the women.

Man who stabbed couple to death in Bronx did not know them: police

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police say the man who stabbed two people to death in a building in the Bronx did not know them.

The stabbing happened Friday inside an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Authorities say a couple was visiting a 33-year-old woman when the suspect approached them and may have inappropriately touched one of the women.

The 45-year-old man stuck up for his girlfriend before the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend, police said

They both died of their injuries.

The 33-year-old was cut on the hand.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The attacker got away on a motorcycle. So far no arrests have been made.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.