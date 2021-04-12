Cousin of slain NYPD officer Wenjian Liu carjacked in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The cousin of slain NYPD officer Wenjian Liu was carjacked Saturday night in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

The 24-year-old victim was not injured. His BMW was taken and was found abandoned several hours later in Jamaica, Queens.



No arrests have been made.

PBA President Patrick Lynch released a statement saying,

"This was yet another brazen crime of the kind that has been happening to families all across the city. But this time, it happened to the family of our fallen hero. P.O. Wenjian Liu gave his life protecting all New Yorkers from victimization and fear. To honor his legacy, we can't let our city keep sliding backward."

ALSO READ | Three-feet-tall storm trooper stolen from outside Long Island store
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects who stole a three-foot-tall Stormtrooper statue from outside a business on Long Island.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sheepshead baynew york citybrooklynauto theftwenjian liutheftcrimenypdcar theftcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tennessee officer among shooting victims at high school, police say
LI officer stabbed in leg lost majority of his blood, surgeon says
2-year-old girl stable after being shot in NJ
Surviving preemie twin released after 14 months at NY hospitals
NY to allow outdoor, indoor graduations with restrictions
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, Paula Abdul to sub on 'Idol'
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Show More
Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, Wild postpone games in wake of police shooting of Daunte Wright
New tax deductions and rules that could cost you money
NYC opens Broadway COVID vaccination site with star power
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
Britt Reid faces DWI charge in crash involving young girl
More TOP STORIES News