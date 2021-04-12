Cousin of slain NYPD officer Wenjian Liu carjacked in Brooklyn

The 24-year-old victim was not injured. His BMW was taken and was found abandoned several hours later in Jamaica, Queens.
No arrests have been made.
PBA President Patrick Lynch released a statement saying,
"This was yet another brazen crime of the kind that has been happening to families all across the city. But this time, it happened to the family of our fallen hero. P.O. Wenjian Liu gave his life protecting all New Yorkers from victimization and fear. To honor his legacy, we can't let our city keep sliding backward."
