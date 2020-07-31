New exhibit honors frontline workers fighting COVID pandemic

The exhibit, 'Unmasking Our Heroes' will be on display personal messages from the public to frontline workers. It will also display poignant artifacts collected through the pandemic.
Those who wish to have their message displayed in the exhibit can submit a message HERE.
On one day alone during the pandemic, FDNY members responded to over 6,500 911 calls - the single busiest day in the history of EMS.
