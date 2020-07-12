Coronavirus Updates: Day cares in NYC prepare to reopen Monday

New York State hospitalizations dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is 7 -- the lowest since March 16.
However, a long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun in other parts of the country, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY
As day cares prepare to reopen, enrollment is a fraction of what it was at most centers.
Students and of parents will be asked a series of questions as day cares reopen -- such as is the student or family showing symptoms or have they traveled outside the U.S. in the last two weeks?
Students will also have their temperatures checked as they enter the facility and students over 2 years old will be reminded to wear masks and wash their hands.
Meanwhile, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman became the team's third major league player to test positive for the coronavirus, manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday afternoon.
NEW YORK STATE
The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus fell to the lowest point in nearly four months, state officials said Saturday.
But Gov. Andrew Cuomo is predicting a new increase in cases amid outbreaks in other states.
"Throughout this pandemic, we've made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can't fight the virus on their own-the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news-that hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is at its lowest since March 16-I urge residents to stay New York Tough and not give up the ground we've worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home."
A day at the beach will include snacks once again. The state is allowing vendors to get running once again since other outdoor business have been able to successfully reopen with precautions.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey reported an additional 438 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. An additional 49 deaths were reported, pushing the state's total to 13,578 lives lost.
New Jersey's rate of transmission dropped below one, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. On Wednesday, the rate of transmission was 0.98. The state's spot positivity also dropped, the rate for tests from Monday was 2.23%. Hospitals reported 904 patients receiving treatment.
Expiration dates have been extended for driver's licenses, non-driver IDs, vehicle registrations, inspections, and temporary tags. Documents expired between March 13 and May 31 have been extended to September 30. Documents expiring June 1 through August 31 have been extended to December 31.
TRUMP WEARS MASK
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.
Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: "When you're in a hospital, especially ... I think it's expected to wear a mask."
Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed's hallway as he began his visit. He was not wearing one when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility.
'COVID PARTY' DEATH
A San Antonio doctor said one of her hospital's patients, a 30-year-old man, died after attending a so-called "COVID party" -- a bizarre trend where young people intentionally get together with someone who's infected.
Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital, said the patient thought the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax.
"He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn't get affected ... One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'I think I made a mistake,'" she said.
