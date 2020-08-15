How New York City and Tri-State area universities, colleges are reopening for fall 2020

On August 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York schools can reopen their doors and bring students into the classrooms for the start of the school year.
Citing success in battling the coronavirus in the state that once was the U.S. heart of the pandemic, the governor's decision clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.
On August 12, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order clearing both public and nonpublic colleges and universities to reopen for the upcoming academic year, as long as social distancing and other protections are strictly adhered to.
Murphy said that any student who chooses to continue remote learning must be accommodated.
Here are the list of colleges and universities in the Tri-State area and their plans for the fall semester (let us know if a school is not listed or listed in error):
All-virtual
Barnard College
Baruch
Bronx Community College
Brooklyn College
Drew University
General Theological Seminary
Manhattan School of Music
The New School for Social Research
Parsons School of Design
Queens College
St. Peter's University
School of Visual Arts
Hybrid (mix of virtual and in-person learning)
Adelphi University
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Albertus Magnus College
Berkeley College
Bloomfield College
Caldwell University
Centenary University
Central Connecticut State University
City College of New York
City University of New York
The College of New Jersey
College of Staten Island
Columbia University
Cooper Union
Cornell University
Eastern Connecticut State University
Fashion Institute of Technology
Fairfield University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Felician University
Fordham University
Georgian Court University
Hofstra University
Hunter College
Helene Fuld College of Nursing
Iona College
Ithaca College
Jewish Theological Seminary
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Juilliard School
Kean University
The King's College
LIM College
Marymount Manhattan College
Monmouth University
Montclair State University
New Jersey City University
New York City Technical College
New York Insitute of Technology
New York University
Pace University
Polytechnic University of New York
Pratt Institute
Princeton University
Quinnipiac University
Ramapo College
Rowan University
Rider University
Rutgers University
Sacred Heart University
Southern Connecticut State University
St John's University
State University of New York
Stevens Institute of Technology
Stockton University
Syracuse University
Union Theological Seminary
Trinity College
University of Bridgeport
University of Connecticut
University of Hartford
University of New Haven
Wesleyan University
Western Connecticut State University
William Paterson University
Yale University
Fully reopen
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Rockefeller University
Seton Hall
Thomas Edison State University
