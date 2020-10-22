Coronavirus News: Researchers working on "the flower device" to detect COVID

A team of researchers at the University of Arizona is working on what is called "the flower device."
The concept would take a sample of blood, saliva or urine.
Sensors would then look at bio-markers to detect COVID-19 before symptoms arise or when there is a very small viral load.
The flower device could also give results in about 30 seconds.
"Because we have such a sensitive sensor, we can detect really low concentrations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so we can detect this at a really early stage," said Judith Su of University of Arizona.
The flower device is still in the concept stage.
Scientists hope to one day have it widely available for anyone to use.
