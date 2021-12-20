Coronavirus

COVID-19 'raging' in New Jersey as leaders weigh next steps

The NJ latest surge could bring about the return of some restrictions
By MEREDITH DELISO
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID 'raging' in NJ as leaders weigh next steps

TRENTON, New Jersey -- With COVID-19 "raging" in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said this latest surge could bring about the return of some restrictions.

New Jersey reported back-to-back days of over 6,000 new confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday, as infections have dramatically spiked in recent weeks, state data shows. This time last month, the state was reporting under 2,000 daily new cases.



The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has also been on the rise in the past month, from fewer than 700 in early November to over 1,700 currently, according to state data. COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and on ventilators are also up.

"The pandemic is still in our midst and unfortunately still raging," Murphy said during a press briefing Friday. "This thing is still with us, and sadly, the numbers are going up."

State health officials have pointed to the highly transmissible delta variant, indoor gatherings, holiday travel and waning immunity as fueling that trajectory. The new omicron variant, which early data suggests is more transmissible than delta, is another challenge.

A small percentage of omicron cases have been detected in New Jersey, though Murphy said it is likely more prevalent in the region. In its latest modeling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that omicron makes up 13% of COVID-19 cases in the New York and New Jersey area, the highest in the nation.

The majority of cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been in unvaccinated people, Murphy said. On average, 80% of COVID-19 patients in New Jersey's hospitals are unvaccinated, state health commissioner Judy Persichilli said earlier this week. Around 30% of state residents are not fully vaccinated, according to federal data.
Around 37% of eligible residents have received a booster dose so far, Persichilli said Wednesday during a press event promoting vaccination.

In an effort to get more residents inoculated and receive booster shots, the state has reopened three vaccine mega-sites so far this month, in addition to offering doses at pharmacies, supermarkets, community centers and hospitals.

Hospital leaders have also been urging vaccination and booster doses amid rising hospitalizations and the new omicron threat. At University Hospital in Newark, 39% of COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated but not boosted as of Friday, according to President and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal. COVID-19 hospitalizations overall have also increased over 100% from two weeks ago, he said.

"We're facing new challenges and unanticipated challenges with the delta variant and the omicron variant," Elnahal said during Wednesday's press event. "We have a task ahead of us to communicate clearly to this community that boosting is necessary to keep folks safe."

Murphy said state officials will be keeping a close eye on breakthrough cases, among other metrics, as they weigh next steps.

"Breakthrough cases that are significant and severe -- significant in numbers and severe in their health implications -- that is something that we're going to be watching very closely," he told reporters Friday.

Residents could expect to see "a whole range of things happening," he said, such as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for events, "whether the state decides to do it or whether individual locations start to do it."

"My fear is that we're gonna get back into capacity limits in some form or another," he added.

On Sunday night, Senator Cory Booker, who is vaccinated, says he tested positive for the virus.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild. I'm beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster -- I'm certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted," said Booker in a statement.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseytrentoncoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
New Year's Eve Times Square decision expected this week from mayor
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations up 41 percent in U.S.
NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
Submit your COVID questions here
TOP STORIES
NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations up 41 percent in U.S.
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Man fatally shot after confrontation with police in Brooklyn
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
New Year's Eve Times Square decision expected this week from mayor
AccuWeather: Clear and cold
Show More
Fire breaks out in basement of Fox News building
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
COVID vaccine mandate begins for private school teachers in NYC
AAA study finds epidemic of bad driving during pandemic
Closing arguments begin in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
More TOP STORIES News