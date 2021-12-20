COVID-19 'raging' in New Jersey as leaders weigh next steps

New Jersey reported back-to-back days of over 6,000 new confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday, as infections have dramatically spiked in recent weeks, state data shows. This time last month, the state was reporting under 2,000 daily new cases.
At the drive-thru #CovidTesting site in Paramus, NJ the line wraps around and out to the street. They ran out of testing supplies before 11a. Line is moving again now. These folks have been waiting more than an hour. pic.twitter.com/wBywduCAtp— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 20, 2021
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has also been on the rise in the past month, from fewer than 700 in early November to over 1,700 currently, according to state data. COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and on ventilators are also up.
"The pandemic is still in our midst and unfortunately still raging," Murphy said during a press briefing Friday. "This thing is still with us, and sadly, the numbers are going up."
State health officials have pointed to the highly transmissible delta variant, indoor gatherings, holiday travel and waning immunity as fueling that trajectory. The new omicron variant, which early data suggests is more transmissible than delta, is another challenge.
A small percentage of omicron cases have been detected in New Jersey, though Murphy said it is likely more prevalent in the region. In its latest modeling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that omicron makes up 13% of COVID-19 cases in the New York and New Jersey area, the highest in the nation.
The majority of cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been in unvaccinated people, Murphy said. On average, 80% of COVID-19 patients in New Jersey's hospitals are unvaccinated, state health commissioner Judy Persichilli said earlier this week. Around 30% of state residents are not fully vaccinated, according to federal data.
Around 37% of eligible residents have received a booster dose so far, Persichilli said Wednesday during a press event promoting vaccination.
In an effort to get more residents inoculated and receive booster shots, the state has reopened three vaccine mega-sites so far this month, in addition to offering doses at pharmacies, supermarkets, community centers and hospitals.
Hospital leaders have also been urging vaccination and booster doses amid rising hospitalizations and the new omicron threat. At University Hospital in Newark, 39% of COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated but not boosted as of Friday, according to President and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal. COVID-19 hospitalizations overall have also increased over 100% from two weeks ago, he said.
"We're facing new challenges and unanticipated challenges with the delta variant and the omicron variant," Elnahal said during Wednesday's press event. "We have a task ahead of us to communicate clearly to this community that boosting is necessary to keep folks safe."
Murphy said state officials will be keeping a close eye on breakthrough cases, among other metrics, as they weigh next steps.
"Breakthrough cases that are significant and severe -- significant in numbers and severe in their health implications -- that is something that we're going to be watching very closely," he told reporters Friday.
Residents could expect to see "a whole range of things happening," he said, such as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for events, "whether the state decides to do it or whether individual locations start to do it."
"My fear is that we're gonna get back into capacity limits in some form or another," he added.
On Sunday night, Senator Cory Booker, who is vaccinated, says he tested positive for the virus.
"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild. I'm beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster -- I'm certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted," said Booker in a statement.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question