COVID Update NYC: Judge rules vaccine mandate invalid for PBA members

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A judge has ruled that New York City's COVID vaccine mandate is invalid as it applies to members of the Police Benevolent Association.

Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ruled the city cannot terminate PBA members for not getting vaccinated, suggesting instead that the city make vaccination requirements part of the PBA's contract.

"It is undisputed that the Department of Health has the authority to issue vaccine mandates, that is not before this court," Lyles said.

He said that all PBA members who were fired or put on leave without pay because of that mandate should be reinstated.

New York City says they will be "immediately appealing" the ruling.

"it is undisputed that the Department of Health has the authority to issue vaccine mandates, that is not before this Court," said a law department spokesperson in a statement.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question