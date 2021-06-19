Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Canada, US extend border restrictions until July 21

Canada's prime minister wants 75% of the population vaccinated with the first dose and at least 20% with the second dose -- before loosening things up.
Right now, 20% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.
Two congressmen who represent districts near the border called the extended closing unacceptable, saying millions are cut off from loved ones, property and business ties.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Metal fans mosh at 1st UK live music festival since pandemic
Thousands of heavy metal fans were camping, singing - and even moshing - on Saturday at Britain's first full music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day Download Festival, taking place at Donington Park in central England, is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of COVID-19.
Virus surge claims brightest minds at Indian universities
Sajad Hassan sat at his professor's hospital bedside for three nights, doing most of the talking as his friend and mentor breathed through an oxygen mask and struggled with a suspected COVID-19 infection. Both were confident the 48-year-old academic would be heading home soon, until a coronavirus test came back positive and physicians ordered him moved to the isolation ward - known by many at the university hospital as the "dark room" because so few who entered came out alive.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
