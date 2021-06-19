Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Canada, US extend border restrictions until July 21

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Canada and US extend border restrictions until July 21

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Canada and the U.S. agreed to extend border restrictions on non-essential travel between the two countries until July 21.

Canada's prime minister wants 75% of the population vaccinated with the first dose and at least 20% with the second dose -- before loosening things up.

Right now, 20% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

Two congressmen who represent districts near the border called the extended closing unacceptable, saying millions are cut off from loved ones, property and business ties.

Here are more of today's headlines:



Metal fans mosh at 1st UK live music festival since pandemic
Thousands of heavy metal fans were camping, singing - and even moshing - on Saturday at Britain's first full music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day Download Festival, taking place at Donington Park in central England, is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of COVID-19.

Virus surge claims brightest minds at Indian universities
Sajad Hassan sat at his professor's hospital bedside for three nights, doing most of the talking as his friend and mentor breathed through an oxygen mask and struggled with a suspected COVID-19 infection. Both were confident the 48-year-old academic would be heading home soon, until a coronavirus test came back positive and physicians ordered him moved to the isolation ward - known by many at the university hospital as the "dark room" because so few who entered came out alive.

NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutcdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkhealthface maskreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityvaccinesreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19andrew cuomodisney world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cole Beasley would rather retire than get vaccinated, follow NFL COVID rules
Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden back to full capacity
COVID Updates: EU recommends lifting travel restrictions for US visitors
Biden announces 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
TOP STORIES
George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn
Celebrations across NYC as Juneteenth becomes federal holiday
Kids dive for cover as gunman opens fire on NYC sidewalk
AccuWeather: Humid with PM storm
Woman critically injured, 2 children unharmed in attempted carjacking
Cole Beasley would rather retire than get vaccinated, follow NFL COVID rules
Man slashed on the head while standing on subway platform
Show More
Mom, 7-year-old daughter found dead in apparent murder suicide
Federal holiday pressures companies to give Juneteenth off
NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
From UWS to Queens: Dog found safe after journey through NYC
Juneteenth ceremony to consecrate sacred burial ground at NYC park
More TOP STORIES News