Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 1 in 10 Americans missed 2nd vaccine dose

That's about 15 million Americans who are now not fully vaccinated and are left vulnerable to the spreading Delta variant.
That's on top of 46% of the population who haven't been vaccinated at all.
Adults under the age of 30 are the most likely to have missed their second dose.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, but it said this is expected to be the last time it does so. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30. The CDC said Thursday that "this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium."
NYC pools set to open at full capacity
The New York City Parks Department's outdoor pools are set to open for the season at full capacity this weekend. "Last summer we didn't even think we were going to open the pools. Then when we got the green light from the mayor, we had to quickly start training lifeguards," Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. "We had to wait and delay it further because we had to train our lifeguards and then they had to do resuscitation during COVID, so they had to learn a whole new technique."
What should I know about the delta variant?
It's a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet. Studies have shown that the available COVID-19 vaccines work against variants, including the delta variant. Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. Here's what you should know about it.
Newark's Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to help small businesses
Newark's latest plan to kick-start their local economy in the wake of the pandemic focuses on small businesses and addressing racial disparities. "(The) Equitable Economic Recovery Plan is about rebounding from the pandemic but also growing Newark in every positive direction possible for decades to come," Mayor Ras Baraka said.
Final drawing for COVID scholarship incentive
The final drawing next week for college students to get a COVID shot by Monday night for their chance to receive full tuition, room and board scholarship to any public college or university in NY state.
NYC offering in-home vaccinations to all
New York City is now offering in-home vaccinations to anyone who wants one, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. Appointments can be made by visiting nyc.gov/homevaccine. The city has already vaccinated 15,000 residents under the program, the mayor said.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
