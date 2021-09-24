coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus NYC: Schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday

NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Workers at New York City schools have until Monday to get their COVID vaccinations before the city's mandate goes into effect.

Right now, about 10,000 teachers remain unvaccinated, and schools are scrambling to replace them before the deadline.


Unions are bracing for shortages and a chaotic week next week - and they are calling for a delay.

Teacher and school staff who have not received at least one dose of the vaccine by Monday will be replaced in schools and classrooms, and that includes cafeteria workers and school lunch programs.

RELATED | Teachers survey slams NYC schools' COVID policy
98% of UFT members said they believe neither the mayor nor the Department of Education have a proper safety plan.



Mayor Bill de Blasio seems confident that vaccinated replacements will be ready to step in.

But the union representing principals and school administrators says the city needs to push back the deadline so contingency plans can be made for teachers and staff members who will be absent.

The teachers union, which says 90% of their members are already vaccinated, agrees.

Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, said he doubts the city has enough substitutes to fill all of the positions that could be vacant and fears principals will be left in the lurch attempting to keep schools open.

"Despite our repeated warnings, the city is ill prepared for the impact of the vaccination mandate on staffing in schools and early childhood centers with just four days to go before it takes effect," he said. "Our union has been consistently supportive of the city's efforts to encourage vaccinations, and our membership has the highest percentage of vaccination among municipal labor unions. We're hopeful that DOE employees offer proof of vaccination in high numbers in the coming days, but optimism is not a viable strategy. Any staffing shortage, especially during a pandemic, is a threat to the health and safety of both students and personnel. It is dangerous and irresponsible for the city to move forward with its plan to allow schools and centers to operate so severely understaffed. As a result, we are calling on the city to delay the deadline for the mandate to allow the city to develop a reasonable contingency plan."




UFT President Michael Mulgrew echoed that statement.

"The principals' union is right - our schools are not ready for the implementation of the vaccine mandate," he said. "I hope for once City Hall is listening to its own school leaders and finally starts to put together a reasonable plan to face the challenge of keeping our children safe."

Meantime, just 75% of DC 37's school employees has been vaccinated.

They represent school aides, parent coordinators and food workers - prompting the education department to prepare an emergency menu grab and go plan if there are serious cafeteria shortages.

Earlier this week, a judge lifted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit brought by city unions.

Judge Laurence Love sided with the city, finding municipal unions "will be unable to establish a likelihood of ultimate success on the merits."

Since school started two weeks ago, more than 1100 students and 500 staff members have tested positive for COVID.

About 530 teachers have received an exemption from the vaccine requirement for religious and medical reasons.


ALSO READ | Vaccine deadline looming for NY health care workers

Why breakthrough COVID cases are concerning
Teachers survey slams NYC schools' COVID policy
COVID Update: States with lowest vax rates have death rates 4x higher
Restraining order lifted on vaccine mandate for NYC teachers, staff
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State
CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans
1 dead, 14 hurt in grocery store shooting near Memphis
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
First Responder Friday honors PAPD Sgt. Tom Guarnieri
Benefit concert raises money for NJ residents ravaged by Ida
Vaccine deadline looming for NY health care workers, NYC teachers
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 4 Trump loyalists
MTA holds hearing on NYC congestion pricing, plans for $9-$23 toll
Former Eyewitness News reporter Chauncey Howell dies at 86
Police trying to ID suspect in NYU student shooting
14-month-old boy falls down manhole at NJ playground, mother saves him
More TOP STORIES News