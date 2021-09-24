Coronavirus NYC: Schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday

Right now, about 10,000 teachers remain unvaccinated, and schools are scrambling to replace them before the deadline.
Unions are bracing for shortages and a chaotic week next week - and they are calling for a delay.
Teacher and school staff who have not received at least one dose of the vaccine by Monday will be replaced in schools and classrooms, and that includes cafeteria workers and school lunch programs.
Mayor Bill de Blasio seems confident that vaccinated replacements will be ready to step in.
But the union representing principals and school administrators says the city needs to push back the deadline so contingency plans can be made for teachers and staff members who will be absent.
The teachers union, which says 90% of their members are already vaccinated, agrees.
Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, said he doubts the city has enough substitutes to fill all of the positions that could be vacant and fears principals will be left in the lurch attempting to keep schools open.
"Despite our repeated warnings, the city is ill prepared for the impact of the vaccination mandate on staffing in schools and early childhood centers with just four days to go before it takes effect," he said. "Our union has been consistently supportive of the city's efforts to encourage vaccinations, and our membership has the highest percentage of vaccination among municipal labor unions. We're hopeful that DOE employees offer proof of vaccination in high numbers in the coming days, but optimism is not a viable strategy. Any staffing shortage, especially during a pandemic, is a threat to the health and safety of both students and personnel. It is dangerous and irresponsible for the city to move forward with its plan to allow schools and centers to operate so severely understaffed. As a result, we are calling on the city to delay the deadline for the mandate to allow the city to develop a reasonable contingency plan."
UFT President Michael Mulgrew echoed that statement.
"The principals' union is right - our schools are not ready for the implementation of the vaccine mandate," he said. "I hope for once City Hall is listening to its own school leaders and finally starts to put together a reasonable plan to face the challenge of keeping our children safe."
Meantime, just 75% of DC 37's school employees has been vaccinated.
They represent school aides, parent coordinators and food workers - prompting the education department to prepare an emergency menu grab and go plan if there are serious cafeteria shortages.
Earlier this week, a judge lifted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit brought by city unions.
Judge Laurence Love sided with the city, finding municipal unions "will be unable to establish a likelihood of ultimate success on the merits."
Since school started two weeks ago, more than 1100 students and 500 staff members have tested positive for COVID.
About 530 teachers have received an exemption from the vaccine requirement for religious and medical reasons.
