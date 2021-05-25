Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US travel warning to Japan due to rising cases ahead of Olympics

The U.S. State Department is now warning Americans not to travel to Japan because of surging COVID cases.
But, the International Olympic Committee says the games must go on.
"All of those measures that we are undertaking are satisfactory and will ensure a safe and secure games in terms of health," said John Coates, Chairman, Coordination Commission for Tokyo Games. "And that's the case whether there is a state of emergency or not."
Here are more of today's headlines:
Puerto Rico ends pandemic curfew; COVID-19 testing requirements waived for fully-vaccinated visitors
Puerto Rico ended a nightly pandemic curfew Monday after more than a year in force and will allow vaccinated visitors to enter the island without a negative coronavirus test result.
The island has been under a curfew since March 2020, when the first coronavirus case was reported. Even when the curfew was sometimes changed, it mostly stayed between midnight and 5 a.m.
Arriving visitors who are not vaccinated will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test or promise to offer a test result within 48 hours. The government intends to impose a $300 fine to those who don't comply with the testing.
But in addition to letting in vaccinated visitors, the government said that beginning Friday it will offer the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine to anyone who arrives at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.
Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens, will ask for FDA authorization in June
Moderna announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting younger teenagers against coronavirus and poses no safety concerns. The shot had an efficacy of 100% against symptomatic COVID in adolescents after two doses in its clinical trial, according to the press release.
Inside a woman's struggle after exposing parents to COVID: Her mom survived, but her dad died
Around the world, countless people are struggling to shake off the burden of feeling responsible for the death of a loved one due to COVID-19. They regret a trip or feel anguish over everyday decisions that may have spread the disease - commuting to work, hugging parents, even picking up food.
White House expects US to reach 50% adults fully vaccinated on Tuesday
The White House expects the US will reach a new milestone on Tuesday when it comes to vaccinations, with 50% of adults becoming fully vaccinated, according to a White House official. Officials are expected to tout the numbers during today's coronavirus briefing, CNN has learned.
'Breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated remain rare: CDC
U.S. health officials say coronavirus cases in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these "breakthrough" cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported - that's about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
Knicks offer tickets as vaccine incentives for New Yorkers
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the New York Knicks are offering tickets as vaccine incentives for New Yorkers. Individuals 16 and older, who get their COVID-19 vaccine at The Pennsy Food Hall, located outside of Madison Square Garden, will have a chance to win tickets to Wednesday night's Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks playoff game or to a later game.
New York Department of Health revises mask guidance for camps
The New York Department of Health announced Monday they revised their mask guidance for summer camps. They now say unvaccinated children will be encouraged, but not required to wear masks outdoors. Just last week, the state said masks would be required for campers indoors and outside.
Flags in NY to remain at half-staff until Memorial Day
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed flags on State government buildings to be flown at half-staff and state landmarks to be lit red, white and blue on Sunday, May 30 to honor the essential workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19. Flags will remain at half-staff until noon and landmarks will remain lit on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day in honor of the service members who lost their lives fighting to defend our country.
MetLife Stadium to be full capacity this fall
On Monday, the Giants and Jets released a joint statement regarding stadium capacity at MetLife Stadium for the 2021 season.
The statement reads, "We are thrilled by Governor Murphy's announcement today to have MetLife Stadium operate at full capacity for the 2021 season. We can't wait to welcome our fans back, creating the gameday atmosphere we have all been missing. We will continue to work to ensure the return of fans is accomplished in a safe and responsible way."
