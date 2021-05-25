Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US travel warning to Japan due to rising cases ahead of Olympics

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

US warns of travel to Japan ahead of Olympic games

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As life slowly gets back to "normal" in the United States, other parts of the world are struggling with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, including Japan where the Olympics are set to begin in less than two months.

The U.S. State Department is now warning Americans not to travel to Japan because of surging COVID cases.

But, the International Olympic Committee says the games must go on.

"All of those measures that we are undertaking are satisfactory and will ensure a safe and secure games in terms of health," said John Coates, Chairman, Coordination Commission for Tokyo Games. "And that's the case whether there is a state of emergency or not."

Here are more of today's headlines:



Puerto Rico ends pandemic curfew; COVID-19 testing requirements waived for fully-vaccinated visitors
Puerto Rico ended a nightly pandemic curfew Monday after more than a year in force and will allow vaccinated visitors to enter the island without a negative coronavirus test result.

The island has been under a curfew since March 2020, when the first coronavirus case was reported. Even when the curfew was sometimes changed, it mostly stayed between midnight and 5 a.m.

Arriving visitors who are not vaccinated will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test or promise to offer a test result within 48 hours. The government intends to impose a $300 fine to those who don't comply with the testing.

But in addition to letting in vaccinated visitors, the government said that beginning Friday it will offer the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine to anyone who arrives at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.

Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens, will ask for FDA authorization in June
Moderna announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting younger teenagers against coronavirus and poses no safety concerns. The shot had an efficacy of 100% against symptomatic COVID in adolescents after two doses in its clinical trial, according to the press release.

Inside a woman's struggle after exposing parents to COVID: Her mom survived, but her dad died
Around the world, countless people are struggling to shake off the burden of feeling responsible for the death of a loved one due to COVID-19. They regret a trip or feel anguish over everyday decisions that may have spread the disease - commuting to work, hugging parents, even picking up food.

White House expects US to reach 50% adults fully vaccinated on Tuesday
The White House expects the US will reach a new milestone on Tuesday when it comes to vaccinations, with 50% of adults becoming fully vaccinated, according to a White House official. Officials are expected to tout the numbers during today's coronavirus briefing, CNN has learned.

'Breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated remain rare: CDC
U.S. health officials say coronavirus cases in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these "breakthrough" cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported - that's about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.

Knicks offer tickets as vaccine incentives for New Yorkers
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the New York Knicks are offering tickets as vaccine incentives for New Yorkers. Individuals 16 and older, who get their COVID-19 vaccine at The Pennsy Food Hall, located outside of Madison Square Garden, will have a chance to win tickets to Wednesday night's Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks playoff game or to a later game.

New York Department of Health revises mask guidance for camps
The New York Department of Health announced Monday they revised their mask guidance for summer camps. They now say unvaccinated children will be encouraged, but not required to wear masks outdoors. Just last week, the state said masks would be required for campers indoors and outside.

Flags in NY to remain at half-staff until Memorial Day

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed flags on State government buildings to be flown at half-staff and state landmarks to be lit red, white and blue on Sunday, May 30 to honor the essential workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19. Flags will remain at half-staff until noon and landmarks will remain lit on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day in honor of the service members who lost their lives fighting to defend our country.

MetLife Stadium to be full capacity this fall
On Monday, the Giants and Jets released a joint statement regarding stadium capacity at MetLife Stadium for the 2021 season.

The statement reads, "We are thrilled by Governor Murphy's announcement today to have MetLife Stadium operate at full capacity for the 2021 season. We can't wait to welcome our fans back, creating the gameday atmosphere we have all been missing. We will continue to work to ensure the return of fans is accomplished in a safe and responsible way."

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Mask guidance in the Tri-State area

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutcdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkhealthface maskreligionreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityvaccinesreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19andrew cuomochurch
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News