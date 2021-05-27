Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: People recovered from COVID could have immunity for years, study says

A new study suggests people who've recovered from COVID could have immunity for years.
"This is obviously great news that actually contributes to herd immunity because you have so many people out there who may have some form of natural immunity," said Dr. Atol Patel, ABC News Medical Contributor.
Researchers identified long-lived antibody-producing cells in the bone marrow of people who recovered from the coronavirus.
The study was led by Ali Ellebedy, a B-cell immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. The study was published in Nature earlier this week.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Zero COVID deaths in Nassau County this week
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Thursday that there were 0 recorded COVID-19 deaths in the county over the last seven days.
"This is a major milestone in our County's recovery from a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, and I want to thank our residents for the hard work and sacrifice that got us to this point. Our hearts remain with the loved ones of the precious lives we've lost to COVID-19," she said in a statement. "Nassau's outstanding progress is being driven by a key factor: 74% of adult residents (18+) in Nassau County have received at least one vaccine dose. I'm proud that Nassau has the highest adult vaccination rate among all New York State counties with a population greater than 100,000."
CDC director: Have fun this weekend if you're vaccinated
The CDC director's advice this Memorial Day weekend is to go have fun - if you're vaccinated.
"If you're vaccinated, go enjoy your Memorial Day weekend. Certainly you -- we've all been longing for some time away, some time to do the things we love with the people we love," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "And if you're not vaccinated, give yourself a gift this holiday weekend, and get vaccinated so you can protect yourself, your family and your entire community."
She said she's not as worried that cases will rise after this holiday weekend, as they have before, because it's the first one we've had with 50% of adults vaccinated.
Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows
Australia's second-largest city was set to enter its fourth lockdown Thursday as concern grew over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant.
The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 infections, including a person who was in intensive care. Another 10,000 people have had some degree of contact with those already infected.
The federal government declared Melbourne a hot spot, which entitles the city to additional federal resources. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 218 military personnel were in Victoria helping in pandemic operations and more would be sent if Merlino asked.
Additional vaccine doses were also being sent to Victoria. Only 3.9 million vaccines doses have been administered among Australia's population of 26 million.
Workers concerned vaccine side effects will cause them to miss work
The New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers stating that any recovery period that employees need due to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered by New York State's Paid Sick Leave law, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. Cuomo said that while serious side effects are highly unlikely, a recent study found that many workers are concerned about possibly missing work due the effects of the vaccine.
8.1 million doses administered in NYC
New York City has administered 8,130,889 doses of COVID vaccine to date, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. That number includes vaccinations to more than 9,000 homebound residents and more than 3,000 of their family members and/or caregivers.
In-home vaccinations for disabled and age 75+
NYC is now making appointments for in-home vaccinations for residents 75 years and older and residents with disabilities. "We learned this approach can work for a lot people, so we are going to now offer it to more New Yorkers," said Mayor de Blasio. Those interested can call 877-VAX-4NYC or sign up online at vax4nyc.nyc.gov.
Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15
Disneyland and California Adventure plan to start allowing visitors from outside the state to attend starting June 15, the parks announced Wednesday. The wider opening coincides with the day that the state of California is lifting most restrictions on capacity and physical distancing at businesses and group gatherings throughout the state, following a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations.
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
The Tri-State region takes another big step toward a normal summer starting this weekend. In fact, if you've had your vaccine, the CDC says you can enjoy this holiday like it's pre-pandemic times.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question