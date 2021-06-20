Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 1st Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID

The Olympian was barred entry into Japan while the other eight members of that country's team took a chartered bus to Osaka.
Japan has required a two-week quarantine for overseas arrivals, but Olympic teams aren't subject to the same border controls.
A state of emergency to curb the spread of the virus in Japan's large urban areas ends Sunday.
Opening ceremonies for the summer games takes place in just five weeks.
Here are more of today's headlines:
China says 1 billion vaccine doses administered
China has announced that more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the country. The National Health Commission did not say Sunday how many people had been vaccinated. As elsewhere, most of the vaccines in China are given in two doses. The pace of vaccinations has accelerated in the country of 1.4 billion people after a slow start. The total number of doses given doubled from 500 million in less than a month, according to government tallies.
Anti-government protesters in Brazil take streets as COVID death toll soars past half a million
Anti-government protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Brazil as the nation's confirmed death toll from COVID-19 soared past half a million. It's a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to minimize the disease. Thousands gathered Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, waving flags reading "Get out Bolsonaro." Other marchers hoisted posters reading: "500 thousand deaths. It's his fault."
Russia's COVID rate more than doubles from early June
Russia's national coronavirus taskforce on Saturday reported 17,906 new infections, more than double the daily tally from early June. More than half of the new infections are in Moscow, where cases have tripled this month. The soaring case count has caused alarm among officials, who have increased measures to obstruct the spread.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question