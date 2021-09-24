Eyewitness News Special: COVID Vaccines - What's New? What's Next?

Complicating matters, children are now getting sick at an alarming rate.
Vaccines have proven effective in preventing severe illness, but there are questions about how long the efficacy lasts.
In this Eyewitness News Special (above), we look at what's new and what's next to keep your family safe?
For one, booster shots are at the center of a brand-new debate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed COVID-19 booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans who received the Pfizer vaccine. The move opens a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against the coronavirus.
What's next for people under the age of 65 and anyone who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson as their primary vaccine?
Pfizer has also said its vaccine is safe and highly effective in children between the ages of 5 and 11, but when will shots begin to go into the arms of our youngest students.
There are also vaccine mandates set to take effect for New York City teachers and other municipal employees across the region, but what happens to workers who refuse to get vaccinated. The consequences could be harsh.
In addition to our special, we invite you to watch our town hall with Dr. Jen Ashton, who was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical experts to discuss what's new and what's next.
