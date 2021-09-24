coronavirus new york city

Eyewitness News Special: COVID Vaccines - What's New? What's Next?

By and Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Special on Vaccines: What's new, what's next

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We are now more than a year and a half into this pandemic and new COVID-19 cases are still far too high and deaths still rising to levels not seen since last winter.

Complicating matters, children are now getting sick at an alarming rate.

Vaccines have proven effective in preventing severe illness, but there are questions about how long the efficacy lasts.

In this Eyewitness News Special (above), we look at what's new and what's next to keep your family safe?

For one, booster shots are at the center of a brand-new debate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed COVID-19 booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans who received the Pfizer vaccine. The move opens a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against the coronavirus.

What's next for people under the age of 65 and anyone who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson as their primary vaccine?

Pfizer has also said its vaccine is safe and highly effective in children between the ages of 5 and 11, but when will shots begin to go into the arms of our youngest students.

There are also vaccine mandates set to take effect for New York City teachers and other municipal employees across the region, but what happens to workers who refuse to get vaccinated. The consequences could be harsh.

In addition to our special, we invite you to watch our town hall with Dr. Jen Ashton, who was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical experts to discuss what's new and what's next.

EMBED More News Videos

'Vaccines: What's New, What's Next' Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton and Dr. Anthony Fauci



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Teachers survey slams NYC schools' COVID policy
Why breakthrough COVID cases are concerning
COVID Update: Anger over CDC panel's original booster decision
COVID Update: States with lowest vax rates have death rates 4x higher
TOP STORIES
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
Driveway vigil planned for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Remains of Korean War veteran, ID'd 70 years later, return to NYC
CDC director overrules panel, backs boosters for frontline workers
Gunman kills 1, injures 14 in Kroger grocery store shooting
Show More
Elderly man followed into Harlem lobby, put in chokehold and robbed
Federal monitor calls for outside intervention to stabilize Rikers
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' movie for sale for $1.2M
China says all crypto transactions illegal; Bitcoin tumbles
COVID Update: Anger over CDC panel's original booster decision
More TOP STORIES News