Coronavirus Update NYC: Teachers survey slams schools' COVID policy

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new internal survey among members of New York City's biggest teachers union suggests a big "no confidence" vote for Mayor Bill de Blasio and his public school COVID policies.In the United Federation of Teachers poll, 92% of responding teachers say students are not able to maintain a 3-foot distance throughout the day.89% say students are not following the mask protocol all day.86% said kids are not 3 feet apart during lunch periods.98% said the mayor has no clue what is happening inside schools.And 98% said they believe neither the mayor nor the Department of Education have a proper safety plan.Teachers now have until Monday to get vaccinated after a judge lifted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit brought by city unions against the city vaccine mandate.Judge Laurence Love sided with New York City, finding municipal unions "will be unable to establish a likelihood of ultimate success on the merits."A final decision will be made in the coming days, but the judge indicated that the city's mandate, which takes effect Monday, will stand.The UFT estimates about 90% percent of its teachers have already received a shot.But the mayor says those who haven't will be removed from the classroom.