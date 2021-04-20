Coronavirus NYC: New York City adding, expanding COVID-19 vaccine sites

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10529894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has the latest on easing COVID restrictions across the Tri-State.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City continues its efforts to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine as easy as possible.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that even more vaccination sites will open, which will all allow walk-ins ages 50 and up.The Javits Center is among the sites with available appointments right now, and de Blasio says more optios are on the way."And now at over 30 vaccination sites all around the city, city run vaccination sites, you can simply walk up get a vaccination right away if you are 50 years or older," he said.The mayor announced new walk-in sites across the city, as well as touted vaccine availability in specific areas like Queensboro Community College, JFK Terminal 5 and even the American Museum of Natural History.The museum will open as a vaccine site Friday, with doses set aside specifically for NYCHA residents and staff, as well as union members. But the general public can make appointments there too."In addition to other issues we've dealt with, including honest hesitancy and questions people have had, some of the problem is just busy lives and questions of convenience and logistics," de Blasio said. "And if you can take that out of the equation and have a lot of places people can go - all you have to do is walk up, whenever it works for you - that's certainly going to increase the number of vaccinations a lot."The Rockaways is another focus."The Rockaways are a place that always deserves attention and historically hasn't gotten its fair share," de Blasio said.And with vaccinations up and COVID cases down, Governor Cuomo announced loosening restrictions beginning next week.Capacity limits will expand to 50% at museums and zoos, and 33% at movie theaters.Looking ahead to May 19, indoor arenas like Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center can increase capacity from 10% to 25% -- just in time for the NBA playoffs.Officials said the city broke the record for daily vaccinations last Friday with 106,527, and that nearly 6 million total vaccines have been administered.