Scammers targeting people who've received COVID-19 vaccine

As if being cautious of already existing scams wasn't enough, scammers are now targeting those who have received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and promising prizes or cash.

In the latest warning from the U.S. Department of Justice, consumers are receiving scammers' surveys through email and text. Consumers are told that as a gift for filling out the survey they can be chosen for various prizes such as an iPad Pro. The message claims that consumers only need to pay for shipping and handling fees - which exposes victim's personal information, like their credit card number, to scammers.

The Department of Justice wants to remind people that unless the survey comes from a known and verified source, you should never click on the links in the messages claiming to be a vaccine survey.

"Carefully examine any message purporting to be from a company and do not click on a link in an unsolicited email or text message. Remember that companies generally do not contact you to ask for your username or password," the department wrote on its website.

If you get a text message or email claiming to be a COVID-19 vaccine survey and containing a link to other contact information, the department is asking you to report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) at 866-720-5721 or You can also file a report online through the disaster fraud's website

If you believe you may have fallen victim to a fraudulent site, the Department of Justice said to visit the Federal Trade Commission's identity theft website.
