coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus NY: Mayor Bill de Blasio says some state-run sites not vaccinating enough city residents

Coronavirus Update for New York City
By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor de Blasio says the city is closing in on two million vaccinations. But, he took another opportunity to jab Governor Cuomo saying his big state-run sites like the Javits Center are not effectively getting the vaccine where it needs to go.

It's been found at the Javits Center that 42% of doses are going to non-city residents. At the Aqueduct Racetrack, 75% of doses have been going to non-city residents.

The mayor said with limited supply, he prefers sites like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, which are open to those borough's respective residents only, but still, he said that the rollout is working.

"Look, I want everyone to get vaccinated, everyone in the tri-state area, everyone in the suburbs to get vaccinated. We are all in this together. We all connect with each other. But, I want to be clear in terms of New York City these sites do not perform what we hoped to see, which was more and more focus on equity," de Blasio said.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



He noted that 76,000 New York City residents were vaccinated on Friday, 338,000 doses were given out last week as the city closes in on two million vaccinations.

Mayor de Blasio has a goal of getting five million city residents vaccinated by June.

RELATED: When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
EMBED More News Videos

Your response could be featured in a future story



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
COVID Updates: J&J will test single-dose shot on kids, newborns
NYC's 'Open Culture' program begins Monday
More than 750 busted at illegal large gatherings across NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in stabbing death of good Samaritan in Brooklyn
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Cashier slashed after dispute inside NYC store
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
AccuWeather Alert: Late gusty winds, snow shower
Don't become a money mule with this work from home scam
Teachers, transportation workers in NJ to be eligible for vaccine this month
Show More
NY awaits next moves in Cuomo harassment investigation
J&J vaccine ships on anniversary of NY's 1st confirmed COVID case
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
COVID Updates: J&J will test single-dose shot on kids, newborns
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
More TOP STORIES News