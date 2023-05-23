Loose cow runs free down Michigan highway, cowboys on horseback trail behind

MICHIGAN (WABC) -- A cow on "moooove" was caught on camera running down a Michigan highway.
Police dash cam video shows the cow running onto the busy road, with some cowboys trailing just behind.
The wild chase happened on Sunday on I-75 just north of Detroit.
The wranglers soon caught up with the cow, which is back home safe in its pasture.
