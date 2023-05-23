  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Loose cow runs free down Michigan highway, cowboys on horseback trail behind

WABC logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 2:33PM
Cow runs loose on Michigan highway
EMBED <>More Videos

Cowboys in Michigan sprung into action to return a cow on the loose back to her home.

MICHIGAN (WABC) -- A cow on "moooove" was caught on camera running down a Michigan highway.

Police dash cam video shows the cow running onto the busy road, with some cowboys trailing just behind.

The wild chase happened on Sunday on I-75 just north of Detroit.

The wranglers soon caught up with the cow, which is back home safe in its pasture.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW